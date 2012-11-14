India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's JBS, the world's biggest integrated meats producer, will open six new slaughterhouses with the capacity to process 1.2 million head of cattle a year starting in 2013, a company executive said on a conference call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.