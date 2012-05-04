* JBS leasing French-controlled Frangosul assets in Brazil

* JBS can renew 10-yr lease on expiry or buy Frangosul

* Marks JBS's first foray into poultry on home turf

SAO PAULO, May 4 JBS, the world's largest beef producer, said on Friday it will lease the assets of Brazilian poultry producer Frangosul, a 10-year contract JBS can renew after that period but which also gives it the option to buy the French-held company outright.

JBS is already the world's No. 2 poultry producer through its U.S. subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride. But the leasing of Frangosul, controlled by French poultry producer Doux, marks its first foray into the market in Brazil, its home turf.

Wesley Batista, JBS's president, said Frangosul is attractive because of Brazil's place among the top poultry producers worldwide. "The opportunity arose and it's a company that's got scale," Batista said, declining to state the value of the deal.

In a statement, JBS said the deal would raise its global poultry producing capacity by 15 percent to around 9 million birds per day.

A source close to the transaction told Reuters last year that JBS was interested in buying Frangosul but no deal was reached because of JBS's high debt levels. Most of the company's aggressive growth in recent years was made through acquisitions for which it borrowed heavily.

For a FACTBOX on the company's growth see:

JBS has grown from humble origins as a small meatpacking plant bought by Wesley's father in 1988 which slaughtered just 40 head of cattle a day. Wesley quit school aged 17 to manage that plant and he is now the last of three brothers to run JBS.

Under the terms of the agreement, JBS will retain all existing Frangosul staff and keep contracts with third-party contractors. JBS will also create a new business division, JBS Aves Brasil, to keep poultry separate from its other operations.

Frangosul has operations in the southern Brazilian states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul, some of the most important grains-growing regions in the country. Frangosul declined to make any comment on the deal.