* JBS leasing French-controlled Frangosul assets in Brazil
* JBS can renew 10-yr lease on expiry or buy Frangosul
* Marks JBS's first foray into poultry on home turf
SAO PAULO, May 4 JBS, the world's
largest beef producer, said on Friday it will lease the assets
of Brazilian poultry producer Frangosul, a 10-year contract JBS
can renew after that period but which also gives it the option
to buy the French-held company outright.
JBS is already the world's No. 2 poultry producer through
its U.S. subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride. But the leasing of
Frangosul, controlled by French poultry producer Doux, marks its
first foray into the market in Brazil, its home turf.
Wesley Batista, JBS's president, said Frangosul is
attractive because of Brazil's place among the top poultry
producers worldwide. "The opportunity arose and it's a company
that's got scale," Batista said, declining to state the value of
the deal.
In a statement, JBS said the deal would raise its global
poultry producing capacity by 15 percent to around 9 million
birds per day.
A source close to the transaction told Reuters last year
that JBS was interested in buying Frangosul but no deal was
reached because of JBS's high debt levels. Most of the company's
aggressive growth in recent years was made through acquisitions
for which it borrowed heavily.
JBS has grown from humble origins as a small meatpacking
plant bought by Wesley's father in 1988 which slaughtered just
40 head of cattle a day. Wesley quit school aged 17 to manage
that plant and he is now the last of three brothers to run JBS.
Under the terms of the agreement, JBS will retain all
existing Frangosul staff and keep contracts with third-party
contractors. JBS will also create a new business division, JBS
Aves Brasil, to keep poultry separate from its other operations.
Frangosul has operations in the southern Brazilian states of
Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul, some of the most
important grains-growing regions in the country. Frangosul
declined to make any comment on the deal.