* Meirelles was longest-serving Brazil central bank chief
* Ex-central banker also heads Rio Olympics oversight group
March 5 Henrique Meirelles, former
president of Brazil's central bank, took over as chairman of the
board of J&F Participacoes, a holding company that controls JBS
, the world's largest meat packer, the Globo daily
newspaper reported on Monday.
J&F, which generates annual revenue of more than 55 billion
reais ($31.8 billion), also controls Eldorado, a cellulose
producer; J&F Oklahoma, the world's largest beef feedlot
company; Flora, a manufacturer of cleaning products; Floresta
Agropecuaria, an agricultural products company; and Vigor, a
dairy products producer, Globo said.
Meirelles left Brazil's central bank on Jan. 1, 2011. He had
spent eight years in its top spot, making him the
longest-serving central bank president in Brazil's history.
Meirelles is also head of the Conselho Publico Olimpico, a
Brazilian agency that oversees work on the Olympic Games
scheduled for Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Globo reported.