BRIEF-Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
SAO PAULO, June 14 China-based clients of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, have not placed relevant beef orders since May, forcing prices of the commodity down, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation