UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday its merger with rival Bertin in 2009 has been transparent and legal, responding to a newspaper report on Sunday that Brazil's tax authorities had found evidence of fraud.
In a statement JBS said "the company affirms there was no fraud, no attempts at fraud and no diminishing of any equity interests."
On Sunday, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that tax authorities are alleging the merger undervalued certain assets and was structured in a way to make the takeover of Bertin's meatpacking unit assets by JBS look like a merger of equals. This hurt minority shareholders, the paper said. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)