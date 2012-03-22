* Meatpacker books $14 million net income vs. year-ago loss
* Profit falls 85 pct short of forecasts in Reuters poll
* Beef and pork prices soar, Pilgrim's Pride drags
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's JBS, the
world's biggest beef producer, missed forecasts for its
fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a weak North American
poultry market eroded a boost from surging U.S. beef and pork
prices.
JBS posted a net income of 25.6 million reais ($14
million)compared to a loss of 67.5 million reais a year earlier,
missing forecasts of a 167 million reais profit in a Reuters
survey of four analysts.
Revenue surged 18 percent in the fourth quarter to 16.9
billion reais as beef and pork prices in the United States rose
more than 20 percent last year. The company's top U.S. executive
has said he expects beef prices to keep climbing this year due
to the smallest cattle herd in more than 50 years.
But JBS's profit was hurt by losses from U.S. chicken
processor, Pilgrim's Pride, which has been squeezed by
rising grain costs and excess supply in the North American
poultry market.
JBS raised its stake in Pilgrim's Pride to 75 percent this
month in a show of confidence that it could boost the company's
margins.