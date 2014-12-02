SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazil securities regulator CVM on Tuesday lifted its suspension of the initial public offering of JBS SA's processed food unit, JBS Foods.

CVM had suspended the share offering last month after the company's chief executive breached regulations by making comments about the deal in a local newspaper.

JBS is looking to raise some 4 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the IPO of JBS Foods.

($1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese)