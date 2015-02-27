BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher
* The Bon-Ton Stores Inc announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher and election of Debra K. Simon as chairman of the board
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday it was cancelling an initial public offering of its processed food unit JBS Foods due to unfavorable market conditions.
This is the fourth time JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, suspended plans for the IPO of JBS Foods.
CHICAGO/MANHATTAN, Kan., May 5 U.S. flour millers were scrambling to find high-protein wheat supplies remaining from last year's harvest amid fears the developing crop, some of which was hit by snow in Kansas this week, could yield lower-quality grain, buyers said on Friday.