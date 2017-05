SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday its U.S. division would purchase pork assets from Cargill meat solutions for $1.45 billion, free of debt.

The deal includes five feed mills and four hog farms, JBS said in a securities filing. The announcement follows a deal announced by JBS on June 21 to purchase Moy Park Ltd, the British unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Andrew hay)