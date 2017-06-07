(Adds details on Pilgrim's Pride, background)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 7 Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's
core U.S. assets, including its majority stake in
Pilgrim's Pride Corp, are not for sale, the company said
on Wednesday, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine
operations.
U.S. chicken company Pilgrim's Pride is critical to JBS'
long-term strategy of pursuing business opportunities that
reduce volatility and enhance margins, JBS said in a statement.
"No core assets at JBS USA, or any other part of the world,
are candidates for sale," the statement said.
The agreement to sell Argentine operations to Minerva SA
, announced on Tuesday, was the first by JBS, the
world's largest meat packer, since its founders admitted to
paying bribes to Brazilian politicians in exchange for favors in
a scandal that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.
The $300 million transaction, expected to close in July,
also involves the sale of JBS plants in Paraguay and Uruguay to
Minerva.
Last month, J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of
JBS, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2
billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)