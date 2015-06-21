(Adds official announcement)
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil's JBS SA,
the world's largest meat packer, has agreed to pay about $1.5
billion for Moy Park Ltd, the British unit of rival Marfrig
Global Foods SA, JBS and Marfrig announced on Sunday.
JBS, which has undertaken a massive overseas expansion since
2007, will pay $1.19 billion in cash and will assume Moy Park's
debt totalling 200 million pounds as part of the deal, Marfrig
said in a statement.
The deal requires approval by European antitrust regulators.
The companies expect to conclude the transaction by end-2015.
Moy Park, the largest producer of poultry in the United
Kingdom, will give JBS access to affluent markets in Britain,
Scandinavia and other European countries where consumption of
processed food is growing. Moy Park accounts for 26 percent of
Marfrig's revenues and commercializes products from celebrity
chef Jamie Oliver.
"This transaction represents an important step in JBS'
strategy to grow its portfolio of prepared and convenient
products with high value added portfolio," JBS' investor
relations officer Jeremiah O'Callaghan said in a statement.
The deal will also help Marfrig reduce its debt, currently
at about $5 billion. The company said in the statement that it
will focus increasing beef exports from Brazil to Asia and the
United States, boosting free cash flow generation and expanding
its food service business through its Keystone subsidiary.
Moy Park is not the first deal between JBS and Marfrig: a
couple of years ago, JBS agreed to buy processed food maker
Seara from Marfrig, a move that allowed JBS to significantly
increase its market share in Brazil.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Roberto Samora;
Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Eric Walsh and Nick
Zieminski)