* Expands domestic poultry ops, a new business for JBS
* JBS to buy Agroveneto by taking on debt, giving shares
SAO PAULO Nov 5 JBS SA, the world's
largest beef producer, said on Monday it signed a deal to buy
local poultry processor Agroveneto for 128 million reais ($63.02
million) just months after its first move into Brazil's poultry
sector.
JBS will acquire Agroveneto, which specializes in ground
poultry meat, by taking on its debts plus giving the owners 10
million reais worth of JBS shares.
JBS began poultry operations at home in Brazil for the first
time this year when it leased the assets of Frangosul,
controlled by French poultry producer Doux.
Brazil is one of the world's top producers and exporters of
chicken meat.
JBS shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange
were down 1.31 percent early on Monday at 6.80 reais per
share.
The giant Brazilian meat company grew from humble origins as
a small family-run meat packing plant acquired in 1988 through a
rapid wave of acquisitions whose pace has since slowed in the
last couple of years.
For a FACTBOX of recent JBS acquisitions, see: