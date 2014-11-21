BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazilian meatpacker JBS's $1.25 billion purchase of Australian processed foods company Primo Smallgoods is a "tremendous" opportunity to increase sales to Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, CEO Wesley Batista said during a Friday conference call. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: