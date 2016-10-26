SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazil's JBS SA,
the world's largest beef exporter, said on Wednesday it was
cancelling a corporate reorganization plan due to opposition
from one of its major shareholders, the government's BNDESPar
investment bank.
BNDES Participações SA, the investment arm of
Brazil's state development bank BNDES, exercised its
veto power over the plan by JBS to move its international
division headquarters abroad, the company said in a statement.
Common shares of the company tumbled 14 percent in early
trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange after the company
announced the cancellation of the plan.
The company has scheduled a conference call with investors
to discuss the decision at 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday (1500
GMT).
In May, São Paulo-based JBS said it would create JBS Foods
International, an Ireland-based company whose assets will
encompass global operations and those of Brazil-based food
processor Seara Alimentos, Chief Executive Officer Wesley
Batista told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill
Trott)