SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA does not see any acquisition opportunity that could benefit it more than its current assets, CEO Wesley Batista said on a conference call on Thursday.

He added the company would continue its policy of currency hedging, faced with volatility and market uncertainty. Shares of JBS fell nearly 3 percent after the world's largest meatpacker posted a fourth-quarter loss. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)