UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA does not see any acquisition opportunity that could benefit it more than its current assets, CEO Wesley Batista said on a conference call on Thursday.
He added the company would continue its policy of currency hedging, faced with volatility and market uncertainty. Shares of JBS fell nearly 3 percent after the world's largest meatpacker posted a fourth-quarter loss. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.