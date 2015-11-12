BRIEF-KKO International signs definitive agreement with Bracknor Fund Ltd. for a flexible bond financing facility
* Signs of a definitive agreement with Bracknor Fund Ltd. for the establishment of a flexible bond financing facility
(Corrects EBITDA estimate to 4.17 billion from 3.24 billion reais in second paragraph)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 Brazil's JBS SA , the world's largest beef exporter posted a third-quarter net profit of 3.44 billion reais ($914 million) on Wednesday, soaring from the same quarter a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations.
JBS's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - totaled 3.83 billion reais in the quarter, missing the 4.17 billion reais expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.7617 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Jeb Blount)
DAKAR, May 2 West African countries have detained eight Chinese ships for fishing illegally and the boats' owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, environmental group Greenpeace and government officials said.