* Net profits higher than analysts' average forecast
* New Brazil poultry ops, expansion in beef boost revenue
* Losses from weaker currency mostly offset by hedging
Aug 14 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's
biggest beef producer, posted a profit of 169.5 million reais
($83.64 million) in the second quarter, compared with a 181
million reais loss in the same period last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, were
1.01 billion reais in the quarter, up 72 percent from the same
quarter of last year.
The company's profits came in higher than the 119 million
reais average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.
Revenues were boosted by the expansion of beef processing
capacity in Brazil by 8,000 head per day. The company also began
poultry production in its home country for the first time in the
quarter after leasing the Frangosul plants from France's Doux.
The company lost 689.2 million reais from currency swings in
the period, while it partially compensated those losses with
gains in derivatives contracts worth 615 million reais, mainly
as interest rates fell locally and overseas.
The weakening of the real, which shed almost 11 percent of
its value against the dollar in the quarter, also helped boost
foreign-derived sales revenue in local currency terms.
The company said it ended the quarter with cash reserves of
5.48 billion reais, which it said was just over double the value
of its short term debts.
JBS's ordinary shares traded on Sao Paulo's stock exchange
ended unchanged on Tuesday at 5.62 reais.
Rival meatpckers Brasil Foods and Marfrig
say the rising cost of grains for feed, particularly
for poultry since most of Brazil's cattle are pasture-fed, will
make it necessary to raise the price of their products.
JBS is likely to face those same cost headwinds,
particularly with the start of local poultry operations this
year.
JBS started out as a family butcher and shot to the top spot
in beef globally through an aggressive takeover strategy which
has been paused over the last few years. But appetite for growth
appeared to have return this year with the Frangosul leasing and
expansion in domestic beef processing capacity.