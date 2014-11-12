(Adds EBITDA, other details of results)
By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's JBS SA,
the world's largest beef exporter, registered a third-quarter
net profit of 1.1 billion reais ($428 million), a five-fold
increase from 220 million reais a year earlier, the company said
in a filing on Wednesday.
Lower feed costs and near record-high beef prices helped
improve margins in the United States and at the processed foods
and poultry unit, JBS Foods in Brazil. International soy and
corn prices are falling amid ample harvests, while beef prices
have risen due to a smaller cattle herd in the United States.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - a measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - more
than doubled to 3.6 billion reais from a year earlier, according
to the filing.
Net revenue was 30.8 billion reais, up 27.1 percent from a
year earlier. That outpaced the costs of goods sold, which rose
19.6 percent to 25.2 billion reais from a year ago.
In the second-quarter of 2014, JBS posted a profit of 254
million reais after currency hedging costs and a one-off premium
paid on early bond liquidation inflated financial losses.
Net debt to EBITDA fell to 2.54 by the end of September from
4.03 a year earlier, when JBS acquired the Seara poultry and
pork unit from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA.
JBS has been following an aggressive takeover strategy. In
July its U.S. poultry unit, Pilgrim's Pride, acquired
Tyson Foods Inc's poultry divisions in Mexico and
Brazil.
(U.S. $1 = 2.567 reais)
(Additional reporting and writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)