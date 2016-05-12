BRASILIA May 12 Brazilian meat packer JBS
posted a loss of 2.741 billion reais ($795.32 million) in the
first quarter of 2016 on currency hedging costs, the company
said on Thursday.
The loss from JBS, the world's biggest meat packer, was
bigger than estimates from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
who had expected a loss of 1.1 billion reais.
JBS's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization totaled 2.137 billion reais, down 22.5 percent
from a year earlier.
On Wednesday, JBS proposed a corporate reorganization
entailing the creation of a company to bring together
international operations outside Brazil, its latest step to
develop into a global food player.
The company also booked a loss in the fourth quarter,
impacted by non-recurring expenses and losses to currency
hedging.
The company scheduled a conference call to discuss the
earnings on Thursday.
($1 = 3.4464 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman)