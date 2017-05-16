BRIEF-AGRANA Beteiligungs Q1 EBIT up to EUR 69.8 million
* IN Q1 OF 2017|18 (1 MARCH TO 31 MAY 2017), AGRANA IMPROVED ITS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FROM EUR 47.0 MILLION IN Q1 2016|17 TO EUR 69.8 MILLION
SAO PAULO May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will maintain plans to list its U.S. subsidiary in the second half of the year despite a police investigation into potentially fraudulent loans, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.
A court last week ruled that the CEO and his brother Joesley Batista, currently JBS chairman, cannot make major changes to the company until the end of the probe.
In a conference call, Wesley said the decision did not obstruct the initial public offering (IPO), acquisitions or divestment plans, only transactions that alter the company's controlling shareholder structure. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 million of company’s 2018 convertible senior notes