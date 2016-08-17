NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - A sufficient number of JBS
bondholders have agreed to amend indentures allowing for a
global reorganization of the meatpacker, the company said on
Wednesday.
Under the plan, the company's global operations and
Brazil-based food processor Seara Alimentos will regroup under a
new Ireland-based company, JBS Foods International.
JBS USA and JBS SA asked holders of notes due between 2020
to 2025 to consent to some parts of the global reorganization
proposed by JBS in May.
Holders who agreed to the consent solicitation by the
expiration date of August 16 will receive a cash payment of
US$1.25 per US$1,000 principal amount.
The plan, which involves listing JBS Foods International in
New York, also requires approvals from shareholders and
regulators.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and Banco Bradesco BBI
acted as solicitation agents.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)