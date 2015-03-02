BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 (Reuters) -
* Indonesia's PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk says to buy 900,000 shares of Japan's JC Comsa Corp for 284.4 million yen ($2.37 million)
* Indofood to subscribe to 627,400 new shares issued by JC Comsa as well as 272,600 treasury stocks for 316 yen each
* Indofood says will fund the purchase with internal funds Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 119.8400 yen) (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy)
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :