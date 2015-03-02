March 2 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia's PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk says to buy 900,000 shares of Japan's JC Comsa Corp for 284.4 million yen ($2.37 million)

* Indofood to subscribe to 627,400 new shares issued by JC Comsa as well as 272,600 treasury stocks for 316 yen each

* Indofood says will fund the purchase with internal funds Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 119.8400 yen) (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy)