Jan 19 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc said it would start selling home appliances from
February, re-entering the business after a gap of more than 30
years.
The chain will sell kitchen and laundry appliances in a
range of price points from GE, Hotpoint, LG Electronics
Inc and Samsung Electronics in 22 pilot
stores starting Feb. 1.
"The introduction of major appliances will help us continue
to significantly improve sales and gross profit per square foot
in our home department," Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said in
a statement.
Sales of home goods accounted for about 12 percent of the
company's total sales in 2014.
Appliances were popular shopping items this holiday season.
Best Buy reported a 13.4 percent rise in appliance sales at
comparable stores in the 9 weeks ended Jan. 2.
J.C. Penney also said it plans to make appliances available
at its online store starting spring.
