NEW YORK Feb 9 Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand, sued J C Penney Co Inc on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of selling "scarf coats" and jackets featuring exact copies of its trademarked "Burberry check."

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan seeks a halt to further infringements, plus damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)