Oct 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc said Marvin Ellison, Home Depot Inc's head of U.S. stores, would replace Myron Ullman as chief executive in August 2015.

The department store operator's shares were up 6 percent in premarket trading.

Ullman, who was CEO from 2004 to 2011, was brought back as interim CEO in April last year to stem a sales hemorrhage blamed on former CEO Ron Johnson.

J.C. Penney said Ellison would join on Nov. 1 as president and CEO-designee. Ullman will remain with the company as executive chairman for one year after Ellison takes over as CEO on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)