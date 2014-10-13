(Adds UBS comment, closing share price)
By Nathan Layne and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc named Home
Depot Inc executive Marvin Ellison as its new chief on
Monday, ending an 18-month search but barely allaying investor
concerns over problems facing the money-losing department store
chain.
Ellison, 49, an industry veteran credited with reviving Home
Depot's U.S. business, will join J.C. Penney as a board member
in November, and succeed Myron Ullman, 67, as chief executive in
August 2015.
Analysts generally gave Ellison high marks, pointing to his
track record as an executive vice president at Home Depot where
he oversaw some 2,000 U.S. stores. His tenure included a strong
growth period starting in 2010. Prior to joining Home Depot in
2002, he spent 15 years at Target Corp in various roles.
"Ellison has a successful track record of simplifying store
operations, improving customer service, and ... is widely known
for being a great leader and motivator," BMO Capital Markets
analyst Wayne Hood wrote in a note to clients.
But after an early rally of more than 5 percent, J.C.
Penney's stock slid back to close down 0.4 percent at $7.09,
reflecting investor worries over the depth of the challenges
facing the incoming CEO.
Last week J.C. Penney, which has lost money for three
straight years, cut its third-quarter same-store sales forecast
due to a "difficult retail environment" and left some analysts
underwhelmed by its plan for revamping stores.
UBS analyst Michael Binetti pointed to Ellison's lack of
experience working with fashion items and other merchandise
handled by department stores. Benetti said one of JC Penney's
biggest challenges is fending off growing competition from
inexpensive apparel retailers like T.J. Maxx.
"They found a good guy who seemed to be well-liked at Home
Depot but for me it didn't change what I think are some fairly
insurmountable problems for JC Penney over the next few years,"
said Binetti, who cut his rating on the stock to "sell" from
"neutral" on Monday before Ellison's appointment was announced.
Last week J.C. Penney unveiled steps aimed at generating $2
billion in incremental sales growth over three years, including
a renewed focus on its private label brands, and bolstering home
goods and online sales.
The steps were meant to build on a nascent earnings recovery
under Ullman, who was CEO from 2004 to 2011 and was brought back
in April last year to largely undo the work of former CEO Ron
Johnson, who triggered a sharp drop-off in sales in an attempt
to take the retailer upmarket.
J.C. Penney said Ullman will remain with the company as
executive chairman for one year after Ellison assumes the CEO
post.
