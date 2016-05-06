May 6 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc faced "an expense challenge" in April and in
response cut payroll, froze overtime for its employees and took
other cost-cutting measures, the New York Post reported, citing
an internal memo.
The company's shares were down 8 percent at $8.23 in
premarket trading, set to open at their lowest level in more
than 2 months.
"We have an expense challenge for the month of April and are
asking all stores to do their fair share by closely monitoring
all expenses," the memo said, the newspaper reported late on
Thursday. (nyp.st/1TqFAbA)
Both full- and part-time employees had their hours reduced,
with those working 25 hours a week typically getting their
shifts cut to 10 or 15 hours, the report said.
The temporary cost-cutting also included restrictions on the
use of corporate credit cards, and markdowns were banned, the
report said.
J.C. Penney was not immediately available for comment.
The company has been working to turn around its business
under Chief Executive Marvin Ellison, who came on board in
August last year. It said in February it expects to report its
first annual profit in five years in 2016.
The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on
May 13.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)