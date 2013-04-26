Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Goldman Sachs has arranged a $1.75 billion financing package for retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), backed by the department store chain's real estate and other assets, CNBC reported on Friday.
Shares of the ailing retailer were up 13.7 percent at $17.32 in late-afternoon trading after the CNBC report. Penney spokesman Joey Thomas said the company does not comment on speculation or rumor.
The report came a day after billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in the company, which has been exploring various capital-raising options with its financial advisers after a steep sales slump followed a turnaround attempt by former CEO Ron Johnson.
Earlier this month, Penney borrowed $850 million from its $1.85 billion revolving credit facility to help buy inventory and revamp its business strategy.

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.