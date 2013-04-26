A man with a Macy's bag walks past the J.C. Penney's store in New York, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs has arranged a $1.75 billion financing package for retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), backed by the department store chain's real estate and other assets, CNBC reported on Friday.

Shares of the ailing retailer were up 13.7 percent at $17.32 in late-afternoon trading after the CNBC report. Penney spokesman Joey Thomas said the company does not comment on speculation or rumor.

The report came a day after billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in the company, which has been exploring various capital-raising options with its financial advisers after a steep sales slump followed a turnaround attempt by former CEO Ron Johnson.

Earlier this month, Penney borrowed $850 million from its $1.85 billion revolving credit facility to help buy inventory and revamp its business strategy.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz and Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Gary Hill and Matthew Lewis)