J.C. Penney's CFO Edward Record to step down
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
July 10, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 2 days

J.C. Penney's CFO Edward Record to step down

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said Chief Financial Officer Edward Record would step down, effective July 11, and that its second-quarter sales are expected to "significantly improve" from the previous quarter.

Record, who joined J.C. Penney as CFO in March 2014, will remain in an advisory role until Aug. 7 to assist with the transition while a search for his replacement is conducted, the company said.

"We continue to expect to report significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus the first quarter," Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

The company also named Chief Accounting Officer Andrew Drexler as its interim CFO.

J.C. Penney had reported first-quarter sales of $2.71 billion, a 3.7 percent drop from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

