Oct 8 Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc cut its current-quarter same-store sales forecast, citing lower sales in September, sending its shares down sharply.

The department store chain said it expected low-single digit percentage growth in same-store sales in the third quarter. The company had earlier forecast mid-single digit growth.

The company said it cut its forecast due to lower levels of clearance in September, compared to the same month last year, and a "continued difficult retail environment".

J.C. Penney's shares were down 10.6 percent at $8.22 in early afternoon trading.

