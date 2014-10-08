(Adds details)
Oct 8 Retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc cut
its current-quarter same-store sales forecast, citing lower
sales in September and a "difficult retail environment," sending
its shares down sharply.
The department store chain said it expected low-single digit
percentage growth in same-store sales in the third quarter
ending October. The company had earlier forecast mid-single
digit growth.
Analysts on average were expecting a 5.3 percent increase in
same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
J.C. Penney's shares were down 11.8 percent at $8.10 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
At its analyst day in New York, J.C. Penney Chief Executive
Myron Ullman outlined plans to generate incremental sales of $2
billion between 2015 and 2017, by revamping high traffic areas
of its stores.
These areas generally sell beauty products, jewelry and
fashion accessories.
The company reported revenue of $11.86 billion for the year
ended February.
J.C. Penney, which is the only U.S. department store
retailer carrying an exclusive assortment of Disney
merchandise, said it would open more than 100 additional Disney
branded shops inside its stores by the 2015 back-to-school
season.
J.C. Penney has been trying to win back shoppers by
revamping its household goods section and bringing back many of
the no-frills clothes that were ditched in a failed attempt to
go more upmarket during 2012.
That attempt to attract more affluent customers alienated
its core low to middle-income customers, leading to a 30 percent
sales decline over two years.
The retailer operates about 1,060 stores in the United
States and also sells goods through its website, jcpenney.com.
The company's shares have fallen more than 60 percent in the
past two years.
