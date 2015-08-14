* 2nd-qtr adj loss $0.41/share vs est $0.48
* Same-store sales rise 4.1 pct vs est 3.9 pct
* Shares jump as much as 9 pct
By Subrat Patnaik
Aug 14 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by demand for home
goods and high-end Sephora beauty products, indicating that the
department store operator's turnaround efforts were starting to
pay off.
Shares of the company, which also said the current quarter
was off to a strong start, rose as much as 9 percent in early
trading on Friday.
J.C. Penney has been increasing the number of stores run by
popular beauty brand Sephora - owned by luxury giant LVMH
- within its stores to attract shoppers.
"Having Sephora in stores helps J.C. Penney drive sales, but
it also encourages shoppers to visit, so it helps to drive
customer traffic," Neil Saunders, chief executive of research
firm Conlumino, said.
"Those people may then go on to buy other things."
J.C. Penney set up more Sephora outlets within its stores
following pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman during an
ill-fated attempt to go upmarket.
Sephora outlets accounted for 12 percent of the company's
sales last year, along with women's accessories. J.C. Penney had
515 Sephora stores as of Aug. 1.
Home products at J. C. Penney are selling well because it
has relatively less competition than fashion, Saunders said.
J.C. Penney's net loss narrowed to $138 million, or 45 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $172
million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 41 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 2.7 percent to $2.88 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 48 cents per
share and revenue of $2.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Saunders said it will take 18 months for J.C. Penney to move
into sustained profitability.
J.C. Penney's results contrast those from higher-end
department store operators Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
. Both companies reported sales and profit below
analysts' estimates this week.
Sales at J.C. Penney stores open more than a year rose 4.1
percent, above the 3.9 percent expected by analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix.
J.C. Penney's sales have been improving since the company
abandoned its attempt to move upmarket in 2013, reintroducing
traditional discounts and focusing on a narrower set of
products.
The company's shares were up 5.5 percent at $8.51 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to
Thursday's close, the stock had gained about 25 percent this
year.
