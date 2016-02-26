* Expects to post adjusted profit in 2016
* Q4 profit, sales top estimates
* Most retailers are struggling to boost sales
* J.C. Penney shares jump 15.4 pct
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares to open)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Feb 26 U.S. department store operator J.C.
Penney Co Inc said it expects to post its first annual
profit in five years in 2016 and reported a bigger-than-expected
profit for the fourth quarter due to strong holiday sales and
fewer discounts.
J.C. Penney's shares jumped 15.4 percent to touch a
four-month high of $9.65 in early trading on Friday.
The company's results were one of the few bright spots in
the retail industry that has been struggling for some time to
cope with a pullback in discretionary spending and more recently
with unusually warm weather in November and December.
J.C. Penney, along with home improvement chains Home Depot
Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc, has posted strong
results, while department store chains such as Macy's Inc,
Kohl's Corp and Nordstrom Inc have reported
disappointing quarterly sales.
J.C. Penney also said mid-tier customers - those with
household income of about $60,000 per year - had increased
spending over the past year, a trend it expects will continue
this year.
"Contrary to some of the negative macro data that has been
discussed in the marketplace, our data shows that this mid-tier
consumer has continued growth possibilities in 2016," Chief
Executive Marvin Ellison said on a conference call.
J.C. Penney said it expects a 3-4 percent increase in
same-store sales and a 40-60 basis points rise in gross margins
for 2016, helping it post an adjusted profit for the year.
The company expects to overturn four years of losses by
opening about 60 more Sephora beauty outlets, boosting margins
in its clearance and private brands businesses, and through
supply chain efficiencies.
"Another solid result in a flat out tough 4Q for department
stores ... CEO Ellison has the right demeanor, discipline, and
business acumen to restore JCP to its glory days," Sterne Agee
analyst Renato Basanta wrote in a note.
J.C. Penney said Sephora products, footwear, handbags and
home goods sold well in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.
Total sales rose a better-than-expected 2.6 percent, to $4
billion, while same-store sales rose 4.1 percent, in line with
analysts' expectations.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share,
compared with 4 cents a year earlier. Analysts on average were
expecting a profit of 23 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)