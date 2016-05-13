* 1st-qtr comparable sales fall 0.4 pct vs est 3.3 pct rise
* Net sales fall 1.6 pct
* Shares recover after steep premarket fall
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Siddharth Cavale
May 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc joined Macy's
Inc and Kohl's Corp in reporting a drop in total
sales in a quarter marked by weak demand for apparel - at their
stores, at least.
The department store operator also reported a surprise drop
in sales at stores open at least a year, the first fall in six
quarters for a company that has been a bright spot in a sector
struggling with a shift in spending patterns.
J.C. Penney's shares fell as much as 13 percent in premarket
trading, but recovered most of that after the market opened as
investors focused on the company retaining its full-year
forecast for same-store sales growth and adjusted profit.
"JCP is making the right investments in home and appliances
to try to mitigate consumer malaise toward apparel," Deutsche
Bank analyst Paul Trussell wrote in a note, adding that the
company had multiple drivers to return to sustainable comparable
sales growth, unlike other retailers.
Investors were also encouraged by the fact that the 0.4
percent fall in same-store sales reported by J.C. Penney was not
as steep as those suffered by its rivals.
Shoppers are increasingly spending more on purchases such as
electronics, homes, travel and cars than on apparel, a major
source of revenue for department stores.
Current spending trends are likely to continue in the near
term, J.C. Penney's chief financial officer, Ed Record, said on
a call with analysts.
Chief Executive Marvin Ellison also cited
warmer-than-expected weather in February as a negative factor.
"Our over-reliance on apparel hurt us in times during the
first quarter when weather patterns were not conducive to
apparel sales," Ellison said.
However, the company said sales started picking up in the
last two weeks of April and early May.
U.S. retail sales in April recorded their biggest increase
in a year as Americans stepped up purchases of automobiles and a
range of other goods, the Commerce Department reported on
Friday.
And sales at clothing stores surged 1.0 percent, the biggest
increase since May 2015, the data showed.
J.C. Penney's shares were down about 1 percent at $7.70 in
morning trading.
BIG MISS ON SAME-STORE SALES
The 0.4 percent fall in sales at J.C. Penney stores open at
least a year came as a shock. Analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix had expected a rise of 3.3 percent.
Still, Penney outperformed Macy's, Kohl's and Nordstrom Inc
on that measure. Same-store sales at Macy's, the biggest
U.S. department store operator, fell 5.6 percent while those at
Kohl's dropped 3.9 percent and Nordstrom's slipped 1.7 percent.
J.C. Penney's net loss more than halved to $68 million, or
22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30.
But net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.81 billion, the first
drop in five quarters. Sales also missed the average analyst
estimate of $2.92 billion.
J.C. Penney cut its forecast for gross margin growth for the
year ending January 2017 to 10-30 basis points from 40-60, as
online sales increase and it starts to sell low-margin
appliances at more stores.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)