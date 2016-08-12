Aug 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in comparable store sales, helped by demand for home goods and footwear and a strong performance by the Sephora beauty products shops in its stores.

The company's net loss narrowed to $56 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $117 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)