Feb 26 Shares of department store chain J.C.
Penney Co Inc tumbled 12 percent in after-hours trade on
Thursday after it posted a surprise quarterly loss and forecast
small margin improvements this year.
J.C. Penney said sales at stores open more than a year rose
4.4 percent in the holiday quarter, the high end of its guidance
for 3.5 to 4.5 percent growth, driven by demand for men's
apparel, jewelery, and home goods.
"We grew sales and gained market share in a highly
competitive environment," Chief Financial Officer Ed Record said
on an earnings call.
But operating expenses ticked higher and it failed to make
money, disappointing investors. The stock fell 12 percent to
$8.04 in after-hours, from a close of $9.12.
J.C. Penney posted a loss of $59 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a
profit of $35 million, or 11 cents, a year earlier. The
year-earlier results included a one-time tax gain of $270
million.
Excluding items, J.C. Penney broke even on a per share
basis, compared with the consensus for a profit of 11 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
J.C. Penney's sales have been on the rebound after abandoning
the ill-fated strategies of former Chief Executive Ron Johnson,
who tried to take it upmarket. Under CEO Mike Ullman it
reinstated discounting and is focusing on a few categories
including apparel and home which it calls "center core".
The company said it expected comparable sales to grow 3 to 5
percent this fiscal year, after growing by 4.4 percent in 2014,
and for gross margin to improve by 50 to 100 basis points, after
expanding by 540 basis points to 34.8 percent last year.
On the call analysts asked why executives appeared to be so
conservative with guidance on sales and margin and whether it
was sticking to growth plans, unveiled in October, for 2015 to
2017.
Ullman said they were standing by those forecasts, which
include achieving $1.2 billion in earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization, generating mid single-digit sales
growth and a gross margin of 36.5 percent.
"The center core initiatives pretty much don't start until
the fall season this year so that benefit will gain momentum
throughout the three years," Ullman said, adding that business
in February was so far ahead of its plan.
