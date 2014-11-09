NEW YORK Nov 9 A shortfall in projected sales
growth for J.C. Penney Co Inc could help drive the stock
down 35 percent, according to the Nov. 10 edition of Barron's,
which notes the company's chances of reaching its long-term
financial goals look slim.
J.C. Penney, which is expected to report its third-quarter
results on Wednesday, had set a goal of $1.2 billion in Ebitda,
or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, by 2017, at its analyst day in October.
But a sales bounce in the first half of the year "appears to
be fading," Barron's said, noting that falling short could
present a cash problem for the retailer, whose "high debt
reduces both operating flexibility and takeover appeal," the
article said.
J.C. Penney in October cut its third-quarter same-store
sales forecast, citing lower sales in September and a "difficult
retail environment." The department store said it expected
low-single-digit percentage growth in same-store sales in the
three months ended in October, after earlier forecasting
mid-single-digit growth.
J.C. Penney shares closed at $7.82 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Peter Cooney)