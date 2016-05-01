NEW YORK May 1 Shares of U.S. retailer J.C.
Penney could double in price over the next three years,
Barron's reported over the weekend.
The report said the company had made substantial progress
over the past year but remained under the radar.
At $9.28, the stock price is down from the $43 hit in
February 2012. But Barron's said that if the company's new chief
executive, Marvin Ellison, could extend the improvements already
in place, Penny's shares could rise anywhere from 50 percent to
100 percent.
"The turnaround potential is promising," said Chris Terry,
portfolio manager at Hodges Capital in Dallas. Hodges has held
the stock for more than a year but recently added to its
holdings.
"Marvin is the real deal and 100 percent focused on creating
shareholder value," he added.
Terry estimates that when the turnaround of the company is
completed within three to five years, J.C. Penny could earn $2
per share. Using an undemanding price-earnings multiple of 10,
the stock would be worth $20, double the current price, the
report said.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter
Cooney)