BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an in-depth investigation into whether French advertising company JC Decaux had received an unfair advantage over competitors from tax and rent exemptions in Brussels.

The Commission, which started its investigation following a complaint from competitor Clear Channel Belgium, said it was examining whether two measures by the Brussels authorities were in line with state aid rules.

The first concerned advertising panels in the centre of Brussels. JC Decaux had from 1984 to 1999 been able to use panels in exchange for providing the city with litter bins, maps and public lavatories. In 1999, it signed a subsequent contract under which new panels would be installed and monthly rent paid.

The panels were to be removed progressively until the end of 2010. However, JC Decaux continued to use a number of the old panels without paying tax or rent after they should have been removed.

A second element of the investigation concerns JC Decaux's exclusive concession for providing the city's Villo bike rental system. The system is funded by user payments and advertising panels linked to the bicycle stops. The region of Brussels also granted the company certain tax and rent exemptions.

The Commission said companies could under certain conditions receive compensation through state aid for the extra cost of providing a public service, but this should not result in overcompensation. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)