By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 8 Outdoor advertising
specialist JCDecaux said it would resume dividend
payments with a payout of 0.44 euros a share for 2011 after
three years in which they were suspended to cope with the global
downturn.
The move is also a sign of how the world's biggest outdoor
ad group sees big acquisitions such as a long-mooted move to
take over U.S. rival CBS Outdoor as unlikely in the
short-term.
Last year, JCDecaux decided against paying a dividend even
after posting strong profits and cash generation because it
wanted to keep financial flexibility for acquisitions in the
United States or Russia.
JCDecaux still relies on France, the UK and other European
countries for roughly 70 percent of its revenue, although it has
expanded in emerging markets in Asia in recent years.
The founding Decaux family has long said it would be willing
to dilute its ownership stake, while keeping control, to allow
it to expand in the crucial U.S. market.
The group's annual results for 2011 were largely in line
with analysts' expectations, but growth slowed from a year
earlier because of Europe's economic slowdown.
Core operating profit rose 4.8 percent to 582.1 million
euros ($763.74 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue.
The group's net profit came in at 212.6 million euros,
compared with 216 million expected by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4
billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7
percent in 2011.
JCDecaux, which competes with smaller rivals Clear Channel
Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, signs contracts with local
authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports
and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.
Outdoor advertising is seen by analysts as a promising
growth niche in an industry being rapidly transformed by the
Internet and the decline of traditional print media.
JCDecaux does not provide annual guidance but did predict
organic growth of 3 percent for the first quarter despite
ongoing macroeconomic worries in Europe.
"We remain confident in our capacity to outperform the media
industry through our emerging market exposure, digital
development and selective acquisition strategy," said
Jean-Francois Decaux, chairman and co-chief executive, in a
statement.
According to forecasts from market research group
ZenithOptimedia, outdoor ads are expected to grow 5.2 percent in
2012, compared with 4.7 percent expected for the overall ad
market.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
