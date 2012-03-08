(Adds CEO comments, rewrites first paragraph)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, March 8 JCDecaux SA, the world's top outdoor advertising group, is resuming dividends after a three-year break, signaling optimism about economic recovery and that a long-mooted bid for rival CBS Outdoor is not on the cards in the short term.

The group said it would pay out 0.44 euros a share for 2011, having last year decided against paying a dividend even after posting strong profits and cash generation because it wanted to keep financial flexibility for acquisitions in the United States or Russia.

Chairman and co-CEO Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters the group was weighing several small acquisitions and was still interested in CBS Outdoor though it had not made a formal offer.

Diversifying into the United States could be a boon to JCDecaux, which still relies on France, Britain and other European countries for roughly 70 percent of its revenue.

The founding Decaux family has long said it would be willing to dilute its ownership stake, while keeping control, to allow it to expand in important markets like the United States.

"It's not a must-do deal for us, but if we can do it so much the better," Decaux said.

A spokesman for CBS declined to comment on its plans for the outdoor business but CEO Les Moonves recently told investors he was happy with the unit's performance while leaving the door open to any offers.

JCDecaux, which also competes with Clear Channel Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

JCDecaux's growth slowed last year as Europe's debt crisis sapped demand for advertising, but overall results were largely in line with analysts' expectations.

Core operating profit rose 4.8 percent to 582.1 million euros ($763.7 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue. Net profit reached 212.6 million compared with 216 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

STREET FURNITURE

The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4 billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7 percent.

Its key "street furniture" business, which brings in half of revenue and has the highest margins of JCDecaux's business lines, generated 386.9 million euros in operating profit, up 2.9 percent.

The transport unit, which includes ad campaigns in airports and train stations, had a strong year, with operating profit up 21 percent to 139.9 million euros. Meanwhile, profit from the billboard business slumped nearly 14 percent to 55.3 million.

Outdoor advertising is seen by analysts as a promising growth niche in an industry being rapidly transformed by the Internet and the decline of traditional print media.

According to forecasts from market research group ZenithOptimedia, outdoor ads are expected to grow 5.2 percent in 2012, against 4.7 percent expected for the ad market overall.

JCDecaux predicted organic growth of 3 percent for the first quarter despite macroeconomic worries in Europe.

The Olympic Games in London this summer will also be a boost for JCDecaux, which is market leader in the UK, the CEO said.

"We expect to see spending on outdoor ads increase by 6 to 7 points this year because of the Olympics," he said.

JCDecaux has 35 percent share in the UK, Decaux said, and holds key advertising contracts at London's Heathrow airport and the St. Pancras Eurostar terminal. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)