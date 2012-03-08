(Adds CEO comments, rewrites first paragraph)
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 8 JCDecaux SA, the
world's top outdoor advertising group, is resuming dividends
after a three-year break, signaling optimism about economic
recovery and that a long-mooted bid for rival CBS Outdoor is not
on the cards in the short term.
The group said it would pay out 0.44 euros a share for 2011,
having last year decided against paying a dividend even after
posting strong profits and cash generation because it wanted to
keep financial flexibility for acquisitions in the United States
or Russia.
Chairman and co-CEO Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters the
group was weighing several small acquisitions and was still
interested in CBS Outdoor though it had not made a formal offer.
Diversifying into the United States could be a boon to
JCDecaux, which still relies on France, Britain and other
European countries for roughly 70 percent of its revenue.
The founding Decaux family has long said it would be willing
to dilute its ownership stake, while keeping control, to allow
it to expand in important markets like the United States.
"It's not a must-do deal for us, but if we can do it so much
the better," Decaux said.
A spokesman for CBS declined to comment on its plans
for the outdoor business but CEO Les Moonves recently told
investors he was happy with the unit's performance while leaving
the door open to any offers.
JCDecaux, which also competes with Clear Channel
Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put
ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public
spaces, as well as selling billboards.
JCDecaux's growth slowed last year as Europe's debt crisis
sapped demand for advertising, but overall results were largely
in line with analysts' expectations.
Core operating profit rose 4.8 percent to 582.1 million
euros ($763.7 million), or 23.6 percent of revenue. Net profit
reached 212.6 million compared with 216 million expected by
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
STREET FURNITURE
The group had already published full-year revenue of 2.4
billion euros in January, for an organic growth rate of 5.7
percent.
Its key "street furniture" business, which brings in half of
revenue and has the highest margins of JCDecaux's business
lines, generated 386.9 million euros in operating profit, up 2.9
percent.
The transport unit, which includes ad campaigns in airports
and train stations, had a strong year, with operating profit up
21 percent to 139.9 million euros. Meanwhile, profit from the
billboard business slumped nearly 14 percent to 55.3 million.
Outdoor advertising is seen by analysts as a promising
growth niche in an industry being rapidly transformed by the
Internet and the decline of traditional print media.
According to forecasts from market research group
ZenithOptimedia, outdoor ads are expected to grow 5.2 percent in
2012, against 4.7 percent expected for the ad market overall.
JCDecaux predicted organic growth of 3 percent for the first
quarter despite macroeconomic worries in Europe.
The Olympic Games in London this summer will also be a boost
for JCDecaux, which is market leader in the UK, the CEO said.
"We expect to see spending on outdoor ads increase by 6 to 7
points this year because of the Olympics," he said.
JCDecaux has 35 percent share in the UK, Decaux said, and
holds key advertising contracts at London's Heathrow airport and
the St. Pancras Eurostar terminal.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
