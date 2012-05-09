* Underlying sales rise 3.3 pct in Q1
* Sees revenue growth of around 1 pct in Q2
* Says Q3 to be boosted by Olympic Games in London
PARIS, May 9 JCDecaux, the world's top
outdoor advertising group, forecast slower growth in the second
quarter because of a slowdown in China and European markets
including France.
The third quarter should receive a positive boost from the
Olympic Games in London, JCDecaux said on Wednesday.
Revenue reached 569 million euros ($736 million) in the
first three months of the year, up 6.3 percent on a reported
basis, driven by faster growing economies such as Greater China
and digital ad sales, JCDecaux said.
Excluding acquisitions, sales rose 3.3 percent in the first
quarter and are forecast to grow 1 percent in the second.
The second-quarter forecast "reflects a slowdown across some
of our European markets including France, as well as a lower
rate of growth for China," co-Chief Executive Jean-Francois
Decaux said in a statement.
JCDecaux, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor,
signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops,
in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as
selling billboards.
The company said in March that it was resuming dividend
payments after a three-year break, signaling optimism about
economic recovery and that a long-mooted bid for rival CBS
Outdoor was not likely in the short term.
First-quarter sales growth excluding acquisitions was driven
by a 10.2 percent rise at the company's transport business,
which includes ad campaigns in airports and train stations and
was boosted by Asia.
JCDecaux said its street furniture business, which brought
in close to half its revenue, eked out 0.5 percent underlying
sales growth thanks to resilience in key markets such as Germany
and France and "despite macro-economic weakness in most European
countries".
Sales from its billboards slipped 2.2 percent excluding
acquisitions, as the business "remained difficult across most
European markets".
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Elaine Hardcastle)