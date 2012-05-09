* Underlying sales rise 3.3 pct in Q1

* Sees revenue growth of around 1 pct in Q2

* Says Q3 to be boosted by Olympic Games in London (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, May 9 JCDecaux, the world's top outdoor advertising group, forecast slower growth in the second quarter because of a slowdown in China and European markets including France.

The third quarter should receive a positive boost from the Olympic Games in London, JCDecaux said on Wednesday.

Revenue reached 569 million euros ($736 million) in the first three months of the year, up 6.3 percent on a reported basis, driven by faster growing economies such as Greater China and digital ad sales, JCDecaux said.

Excluding acquisitions, sales rose 3.3 percent in the first quarter and are forecast to grow 1 percent in the second.

The second-quarter forecast "reflects a slowdown across some of our European markets including France, as well as a lower rate of growth for China," co-Chief Executive Jean-Francois Decaux said in a statement.

JCDecaux, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor, signs contracts with local authorities to put ads on bus stops, in metro stations, airports and other public spaces, as well as selling billboards.

The company said in March that it was resuming dividend payments after a three-year break, signaling optimism about economic recovery and that a long-mooted bid for rival CBS Outdoor was not likely in the short term.

First-quarter sales growth excluding acquisitions was driven by a 10.2 percent rise at the company's transport business, which includes ad campaigns in airports and train stations and was boosted by Asia.

JCDecaux said its street furniture business, which brought in close to half its revenue, eked out 0.5 percent underlying sales growth thanks to resilience in key markets such as Germany and France and "despite macro-economic weakness in most European countries".

Sales from its billboards slipped 2.2 percent excluding acquisitions, as the business "remained difficult across most European markets". ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)