PARIS May 9 JCDecaux, the world's top
outdoor advertising group, forecast organic revenue growth would
decrease to 1 percent in the second quarter from 3.3 percent in
the first because of a slowdown in China and some European
markets including France.
The company added that the third quarter should receive a
positive boost from the Olympic Games in London.
Revenue reached 569 million euros ($735.8 million) in the
first three months of the year, up 6.3 percent on a reported
basis, JCDecaux said in a statement on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)