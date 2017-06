PARIS Jan 26 Outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux achieved 5.7 percent organic growth last year despite Europe's economic woes, matching analysts' forecasts.

The company, which competes with number 2 player Clear Channel Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, posted revenue of 2.4 billion euros last year. It was exactly in-line with analysts' consensus, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although ahead of its own target of 5 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)