Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
PARIS Oct 22 French outdoor advertising group JCDecaux on Monday said it had agreed to acquire 25 percent of Russ Outdoor, its largest peer in Russia which makes $300 million in annual sales.
As part of the transaction JCDecaux said it would contribute its Russian assets to Russ Outdoor, a business acquired by a consortium of investors led by VTB Capital private equity in 2011.
No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has suspended all flights to Qatar, it said on its official Twitter account on Monday, without providing further details.
* Polls show May's election gamble may be in doubt (Adds London police chief)