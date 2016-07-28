* Will be less active in UK than had it voted to stay in EU
* Sees low single digit revenue growth in Q3
* Shares drop over 7 pct, biggest faller among French stocks
(Adds more comment from CEO on UK advertising market, bus
shelter contract)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, July 28 French outdoor advertising
company JCDecaux is planning to reduce investments in
Britain following the country's vote to leave the European
Union, its co-chief executive said on Thursday.
The family-run company said it would review the number of
screens it is installing in Britain following the "Brexit" vote
in June.
"We have to make sure that our business is the right size
for the demands of the customers," Jean-Charles Decaux told BFM
Business Radio, highlighting concerns over an expected slowdown
in UK economic growth.
"We will remain active in Britain, but a little less than if
the vote had not been for Brexit," he added.
JCDecaux is number one in outdoor advertising in the UK and
the UK market is its third largest in terms of revenue.
It is currently working on a project to place 1,000 84-inch
digital screens across London bus shelters in major shopping
areas, which has been delayed by contractual issues, but said
that would not be impacted by the Brexit vote.
JCDecaux also said it expected third-quarter organic
revenues - excluding acquisitions, disposals and currency moves
- to rise by a low-single digit percentage, reflecting lower
global growth forecasts and the uncertainty over Brexit.
Its shares were down 4 percent in afternoon trade, after
earlier falling more than 7 percent on the subdued outlook.
SHIFT FROM BRITAIN
The Brexit vote is pushing companies across Europe to review
investment plans for the country or expand elsewhere. France's
Schneider Electric also said on Thursday it would
review pricing and investments in Britain.
The world's largest advertising company WPP has said
it will focus growth more on western continental Europe or
emerging markets as a result.
JCDecaux co-CEO Jean-Francois Decaux said it was clear the
Brexit vote would have an effect on the British advertising
market, but it was hard to quantify.
According to an industry survey this month by IPA
Bellwether, spending on advertising by companies in Britain will
fall 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent in 2016 and 2017 respectively,
the first time Bellwether has predicted a fall in ad spend since
2013.
At the start of the third quarter, JCDecaux had installed
200 screens as part of the bus shelter project, instead of 500
originally planned. The company said the installations were
taking longer than expected due to Transport for London's model
for the contract involving several partners.
The co-CEOs added on a conference call they had seen good
demand for the digital screens so far, with the associated
revenues coming in higher than expected.
Jean-Francois Decaux told Reuters the company hoped to catch
up the delays on the project by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark Potter)