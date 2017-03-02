March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux reported on Thursday a 7-percent decrease in full year adjusted operating profit, affected by integration costs related to the CEMUSA acquisition and the contract structure of its advertising franchise with Transport for London.

The company reported a full year adjusted operating profit of 646.5 million euros ($681 million). In January the company reported adjusted revenue of 3.39 billion euros.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects organic revenue growth to be slightly negative. Fourth quarter 2016 adjusted organic revenue fell 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia)