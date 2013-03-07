PARIS, March 7 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux predicted its organic growth would decline
slightly in the first quarter because of weakness in European
demand.
The family-owned company, which competes with Clear Channel
Outdoor and CBS Outdoor, also posted core
operating profit up 3.5 percent to 602.2 million euros last
year, while net income before impairment charges fell 2.4
percent to 207.3 million euros largely because of lower sales of
street furniture.
JCDecaux's business is based on signing contracts with local
authorities to provide street furniture such as lamp posts and
bike rental programmes in exchange for putting up ads in public
spaces. It also sells billboards.
The group said it will propose to pay a stable dividend of
0.44 euros per share.
