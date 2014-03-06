PARIS, March 6 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux forecast a slight increase in first-quarter
organic revenue on Thursday and raised its dividend on last
year's earnings by 9 percent.
The company said 2013 operating profit rose 3.6 percent to
623.6 million euros ($856.8 million), while earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) before impairment charges rose 10
percent to 351.6 million.
"We continue to focus on organic growth and to selectively
invest in value accretive acquisitions," co-Chief Executive
Jean-Francois Decaux said in a statement.
"As far as Q1 2014 is concerned, bearing in mind the limited
visibility and continued volatility in most markets, we
currently anticipate a slight increase in organic revenues."
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)