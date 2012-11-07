* JCDecaux sales growth accelerates
* Growth seen slowing in Q4
* Transport sales up 8.3 pct in Jan-Sept
PARIS, Nov 7 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux said third-quarter organic growth accelerated
to 2.7 percent, helped by strong sales in transport hubs fo r the
Olympic Games and in China.
The group, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor
and CBS Outdoor, p redicted that its fourth-quarter s ales
gr owth would be "slightly down" to finish th e year at ar ound 1
percent.
The world's top outdoor advertiser by sales posted
third-quarter revenues a head of consensus, up 10.2 percent to
636 million euros ($811 million) on a reported basis.
Analysts had expected quarterly sales to reach 609 million
euros, for organic growth of 1.2 percent, the average of 8
estimates in a Reuters poll.
JCDecaux signs contracts with local authorities to p lace ads
i n bus stops, metro stations, airports and other public spaces,
as well as selling billboards.
Its street furniture and billboard businesses recorded
respective organic sales declines of 0 .9 percent and 3.3 percent
fo r t he first nine months.
The transport business, which sells ads in stations and
airports, has fared better with organic growth of 8.3 percent in
the same period.
" We continue to expect good growth in Asia and the r est of
the w o rld in Q 4," said J ean-Charles Decaux, c h airman and c o -CEO
of JCDecaux.
" However, we see some weakening of the media market in
France and the r e st of Europe, despite a better performance in
Germany."